Shelton scholarship to help fill underrepresented programs

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyle Hamrick

Shelton State Community College has reopened a scholarship application last week for students pursuing careers in which their gender is underrepresented.

Applications for the Perkins Scholarship will be accepted through June 10. Students interested must also complete the college’s admission application if they are not already Shelton State students.

According to a news release, the term “gender nontraditional” refers to occupations wherein individuals of a particular gender comprise less than 25% of all individuals working in that field.

Electrical technology, business office administration and culinary arts are among the 20 programs eligible for funding through the Perkins Scholarship.

Learn more at www.sheltonstate.edu.