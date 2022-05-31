Shelby County car crash kills man on Memorial Day

fatal crash, wreck (cropped)

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyle Hamrick

A 41-year-old man is dead after a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 280 west of Chelsea in Shelby County.

Stephen D. Dixon was driving a 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe when Steve Drakeford, 55, struck him in a 2017 Ford F-350 at approximately 5:29 Monday afternoon, according to a release.

Authorities pronounced Dixon dead at the scene.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate the accident.