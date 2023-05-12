Sex? Sexual intercourse? Neither? Teens weigh in on evolving definitions – and habits

Abby Tow, a Sexual Health Peer Educator at the University of Oklahoma, dumps condoms into a container at the health center on campus, Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Norman, Okla. Tow said she wonders if helicopter parenting has played a role in what she calls the "baby-fication of our generation". (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

The Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – High school students are having less sexual intercourse. That’s what the studies say.

But that doesn’t mean they’re having less sex.

The language of young love and lust, and the actions behind it, are evolving.

And experts say the shift is not being adequately captured in national studies.

For years, studies have shown a decline in the rates of American high school students having sex.

That trend continued, not surprisingly, in the first years of the pandemic, according to a recent survey by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The study found that 30% of teens in 2021 said they had ever had sex. That’s a huge drop from three decades ago.

Read the full story on AP News right here.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

5/12/2023 6:29:05 AM (GMT -5:00)