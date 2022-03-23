Sewer overflow roundup: Heavy rains cause issues around Tuscaloosa

The city of Tuscaloosa on Wednesday released a list of sanitary sewer overflow locations stemming from heavy rains Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Here’s a list of the amounts and locations:

4000 block of Holt Peterson Road

There has been a sanitary sewer overflow at Lift Station 53 in the 4000 block of Holt Peterson Road. The about 500-gallon overflow reached a storm drain that leads to an unnamed tributary that leads to Hurricane Creek. The affected area will be cleaned and disinfected. Signage is in place.

2000 block of Jack Warner Parkway

There has been a sanitary sewer overflow at Lift Station 3 in the 2000 block of Jack Warner Parkway. The overflow is ongoing as of early Wednesday. It reached the Black Warrior River. The affected area will be cleaned and disinfected. Signage is in place.

Rice Mine Road Northeast-Beacon Hill Parkway intersection

There has been a sanitary sewer overflow at the intersection of Rice Mine Road Northeast and Beacon Hill Parkway. The overflow is ongoing as of Wednesday morning. It reached the Black Warrior River. The affected area will be cleaned and disinfected. Signage is in place.

6000 block of Keens Mill Road

There has been a sanitary sewer overflow at Lift Station 10 in the 6000 block of Keens Mill Road. The overflow is ongoing as of Wednesday morning. It reached an unnamed tributary that leads to Cottondale Creek which leads to Hurricane Creek. The affected area will be cleaned and disinfected. Signage is in place and city staff is placing brochures on nearby residential doors.

4000 block of Greenview Drive

There has been a sanitary sewer overflow at Lift Station 18 in the 4000 block of Greenview Drive. The overflow is ongoing as of Wednesday morning. It reached an unnamed tributary that leads to Cypress Creek. The affected area will be cleaned and disinfected. Signage is in place.

4000 block of Cherrystone Circle

There has been a sanitary sewer overflow in the 4000 block of Cherrystone Circle. The overflow is ongoing as of Wednesday morning. It reached an unnamed tributary that leads to Cypress Creek. The affected area will be cleaned and disinfected. Signage is in place and city staff is placing brochures on nearby residential doors.

4400 block of Reese Phifer Avenue

There has been a sanitary sewer overflow in the 4400 block of Reese Phifer Avenue. The overflow is ongoing as of Wednesday morning. It reached an unnamed tributary that leads to Cribbs Mill Creek. The affected area will be cleaned and disinfected. Signage is in place.

Kaulton Road-Investigator Dornell Cousette Street intersection

There has been a sanitary sewer overflow at the intersection of Kaulton Road and Investigator Dornell CousetteStreet. The overflow is ongoing as of Wednesday morning. It reached an unnamed tributary that leads to Cypress Creek. The affected area will be cleaned and disinfected. Signage is in place.

6500 block of Johnson Road

There has been a sanitary sewer overflow in the 6500 block of Johnson Road. The about 100-gallon overflow has the potential to reach a storm drain that leads to an unnamed tributary that leads to Cribbs Mill Creek. The affected area will be cleaned and disinfected. Signage is in place and city staff is placing brochures on nearby residential doors.

Anyone living in the affected areas should exercise caution. There could be health risks associated with the water and contaminated areas that adjoin the water, so the city of Tuscaloosa advises people to avoid the water and contaminated areas. Signage is in place at all affected locations.

This does not impact tap water as the water and wastewater systems are two completely different systems.

In an effort to increase transparency, the city of Tuscaloosa notifies residents and media of all overflows regardless of cause or severity. The city of Tuscaloosa treats over 6.5 billion gallons of wastewater annually at its wastewater plant and less than 0.03% of that volume has been lost to sanitary sewer overflows in its collection system over the last three years.