Sewer overflow reported in Glendale Gardens area

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Aajene Robinson

A report today of a sanitary sewer overflow in the 2000 block of Glendale Gardens in Tuscaloosa.

Glendale Gardens Neighborhood Association President James Mize said a neighbor noticed the issue because of the smell, so Mize called the city to take a look.

“Scott Barton, who is one of the management people in the wastewater, I guess, came out, looked at it, and they’re going to scope the sewer line to see where the problem is,” Mize said. “The line is small and has a hole in it, and apparently the backup overflowed into the stormwater.”

Mize said former District 2 Tuscaloosa City Council Member Harrison Taylor had appropriated the funds to replace that line not long after 2011 and, apparently, the city replaced their water line but did not replace the sewer line.

“It’d be nice to have that because they are having issues with it,” Mize said. “Not only in our neighborhood, but down Hargrove Road all the way down to Hackberry (Lane).”

The affected area was cleaned and disinfected. According to the city of Tuscaloosa, the overflow was less than 20 gallons in total.

Those in the affected area should exercise caution near the water and contaminated areas, but the spill does not impact tap water.