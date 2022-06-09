Sewell to host virtual discussion on gun violence

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyle Hamrick

Congresswoman Terri Sewell will host a “TerriTalk” on Facebook Live at 4:30 this afternoon to discuss gun violence across Alabama and the country.

According to a press release, Sewell will be joined by Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham, community activist LeMarkus Snow and Associate Professional Counselor Fightress Aaron.

Alabama has the fourth-highest rate of gun violence in the United States, according to statistics from Everytown for Gun Safety.

On average, 1090 Alabamians die from gun-related injuries each year, with 22.4 deaths occurring out over every 100,000 people.

Sewell voted in favor of The Protecting Our Kids Act, a legislative package that would raise the age to buy semiautomatic weapons to 21 years old, create new federal crimes for gun trafficking, strengthen background checks and restrict large capacity magazines.

The U.S. House of Representatives passed this bill yesterday, June 8, and sent it to the Senate for more voting.

Sewell represents Alabama’s 7th Congressional District, which covers Choctaw, Clarke, Dallas, Greene, Hale, Jefferson, Lowndes, Marengo, Montgomery, Perry, Pickens, Sumter, Tuscaloosa and Wilcox counties.

You can join the conversation on Sewell’s official Facebook, Twitter and YouTube pages.