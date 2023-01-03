Severe weather moving across West Alabama

The National Weather Service has issued multiple tornado and severe thunderstorm watches and warnings. More severe storms are expected through the evening hours and overnight.

Storms are expected to come into West Alabama in two waves and could last into the overnight hours. The first will last until around 5 p.m. The second is expected to start after midnight and end around 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) maintains an “enhanced risk” (a level 3 out of 5) for severe thunderstorms entering West Alabama and a “slight risk” (level 2 out of 5) for areas north of I-20.