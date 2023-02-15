Severe weather incoming: School delays/closures for Thursday, Feb. 16

West Alabama is expecting severe weather Thursday. Check if your school is closed or delayed right here.

Fayette County

The Fayette County Board of Education announced Wednesday students will have a remote learning day Thursday because of the severe weather threat. According to the announcement, student work will be provided online or via paper packet sent home Wednesday.

Walker County

Jasper City Schools announced Feb. 16 will be an e-learning day for students and employees because of the threat of severe weather.

Walker County Schools is keeping students home with an e-learning day Thursday.