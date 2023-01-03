Severe weather expected in West Alabama

7am Tuesday Update:

There is a change in the time line of the storms to come through our area.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of Alabama in a risk, with a slight risk (level 2 of 5) north of I-20 and areas near and to the south in an enhanced risk (level 3 of 5.) Storms will be scattered, with multiple rounds possible today, so there will be a large window for severe storms locally.

What type: Storms could produce large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes. Flooding will also be possible. Rain amounts of 2 to 3 inches will be likely.

Where: The highest risk of a tornado will occur near and south of a line from Tuscaloosa to Birmingham to Auburn. The tornado risk is a bit lower to the north but not zero. Flooding, hail and damaging winds will be possible area-wide.

What time: Scattered storms will enter west Alabama late Tuesday morning, around 10 a.m. or 11 a.m. Scattered storms will develop across all of West Alabama between 11 a.m. and noon, some quickly becoming severe. These storms will spread eastward through the afternoon. There may be a brief lull in storms for a few hours during the late afternoon/early evening. Another wave of storms is likely between 9 p.m. tonight and 4 a.m. Wednesday. Those storms will pose a severe weather and flooding risk. The higher risk of a tornado with the second round will be generally along and south of I-20, but we will be watching how storms evolve Tuesday, and messy storm mode could help to reduce the risk for the evening. Again, that part is unclear.

The bottom line, be alert and ready to take action 11 a.m. Tuesday through 5 a.m. Wednesday. No, severe weather will not be continuous at your house during those hours, but that’s the general window to be alert.

As a reminder, we go over your severe weather safety plan and be ready to take action if needed.

