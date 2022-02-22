Severe Weather Awareness Week: Tornado safety

It’s Severe Weather Awareness Week, and each day WVUA 23 Chief Meteorologist is discussing how you and your family can stay safe in the event of a potential threat.

The spring tornado season is heating up in Alabama, and it’s not even the traditional months of March, April or May. That means it’s more important than ever to have a plan and be ready when there’s severe weather.

If there’s severe weather coming, make preparations before you need them. For example, you could have an interior closet space cleared out and stocked with helmets, flashlights, pillows and blankets in case there’s a tornado warning and you have to get in a safe space quickly.

Another good potential spot? A smaller bathroom away from windows. Stay away from areas where debris could fly through, as well as larger rooms like a kitchen or dining room. You want a small, enclosed space.

Inside a bathroom, the safest place is inside the bathtub.

Tornadoes happen all year in Alabama, so it’s imperative that your family has a severe weather plan and can be ready at a moment’s notice.

Keep your eye on the weather forecast via TV, a weather radio, social media or a weather app on your phone. Don’t rely on outdoor sirens alone.