Several southern states at risk of strong storms, tornadoes

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Forecasters say large parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee and Kentucky will be at risk of powerful thunderstorms and possibly tornadoes as a storm system sweeps into the South.

The national Storm Prediction Center says more than 20 million people are in a zone that’s most at risk of severe weather on Thursday.

The region includes Little Rock, Arkansas; Memphis and Nashville in Tennessee; Louisville, Kentucky; Jackson, Mississippi; and Birmingham, Alabama.

Forecasters say much of Oklahoma and north Texas will also be at risk of severe weather beginning late Wednesday and continuing into early Thursday.

Wintry weather is expected further north, where snow and freezing rain will be possible.

