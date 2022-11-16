Several schools in West Alabama on list of failing schools

By WVUA 23 News Student Reporter Gracie Fusco

Each year the State Department of Education releases its annual list of schools that fall below in standardized test scores. The failing schools are identified as the 6% lowest performing schools in the state. Several schools in West Alabama made the list.

Greene County, Hale County, and Pickens County schools that made the failing list. So did schools in Tuscaloosa County and City.

The three Tuscaloosa City Schools that were on the list are: Central Elementary, Westlawn Middle, and Paul W. Bryant High School.

Tuscaloosa City Schools Superintendent, Dr. Mike Daria shared what he thinks is happening.

“When you look deeply into the data, these schools are growing, they’re just not growing at the pace that we need to be and that’s where our work is,” Daria said. “We’re doubling down. We are making sure the schools have the resources they need and we appreciate the people doing the work. Our teachers are doing really great work.”

One school in Tuscaloosa County, Holt High School, was on the failing schools lists this year. This year’s list of failing schools had a total of 59 schools on it.

-kn