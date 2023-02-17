Seven Tuscaloosa County athletes get college scholarships

By WVUA23 Sports Reporter Avery Lake

Four baseball players, two basketball players, and one golfer are ready for the next level of competition. The seven Tuscaloosa County High School athletes signed to their respective colleges on signing day.

Infielder, Hayden Strickland signed with Gadsden State Community College. Gadsden State’s baseball program was disbanded more than a decade ago. It’s now starting its first year back after its hiatus under the helm of head coach Blake Lewis.

“They got the new coach Blake Lewis. He’s done good things with other teams in the past like Lawson State,” Hayden Strickland said after signing with Gadsden State. “He wants to build his team off his first group of recruitments. So once we went there for the visit he basically told us how it was. We were basically almost guaranteed starting playing time.”

Trenton Shirley stayed close to home and signed with Shelton State Community College. He will be a utility player playing both infield and outfield for the Buccaneers.

“I’ve always been a homebody, I’ve always loved it here. I don’t know — Coach Sprowl, we had a pretty good connection. I went to a couple practices with him and a few showcases there. It just felt like the right place,” said Shirley after signing with Shelton State.

Outfielder, William Keller signed with Marion Military Institute. Keller will be reunited with former teammate Connor White in Marion.

“I know people there. They have said nothing but good stuff about it. Just love it,” said William Keller after signing with Marion Military Institute.

Golfer, Lane Brewer also decided to stayed close to home. He signed with Shelton State too. He plans on transferring to a division one school after working on his game for two years at Shelton State.

“What’s best for me is two years,” said Brewer after signing with Shelton State. “I can go ahead and start playing already. Then transfer somewhere else to a division one school two years later.”

