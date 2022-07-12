Service honoring fallen EMS personnel coming to Tuscaloosa

ambulance

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyle Hamrick

A decorated ambulance honoring EMS professionals who have died in the line of duty will travel through Tuscaloosa Wednesday, July 13.

NorthStar EMS and Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue Service is hosting the National EMS Memorial Service’s “Moving Honors” at 3200 Greensboro Ave. at noon.

The procession will end in Arlington, Virginia, on Friday, July 22.

The ambulance carries a Tree of Life memorial bearing the names of fallen EMS personnel, which will not be unveiled until it arrives in Virginia.

According to a press release, the Moving Honors procession helps raise awareness and recognition for its honorees and for EMS services at large.

A collectible coin will be sold along the route to raise money for families whose loved ones have died serving others.

The National Memorial Service exists “to honor those in EMS from air and ground who have made the ultimate sacrifice having died in the line of duty,” by congressional sanction. Learn more at national-ems-memorial.org.