Seniors recognized at special luncheon

Several seniors gathered at the Benjamin Barnes Branch of the YMCA Wednesday to catch up with their neighbors and enjoy a good holiday meal. The seniors Christmas luncheon was hosted by Tuscaloosa City Councilman for District 1 Matthew Wilson, Ted and Leah Ann Sexton, and Spades Restaurant and Lounge.

Besides a great lunch, the seniors were treated to a short program featuring several youth from the community.

Councilman Wilson told WVUA 23 News why this meal is so special for the seniors.

“Sitting down at a meal gives you the opportunity to enjoy conversation. We are in this Christmas season. It’s is very important for people to know that somebody cares about them, and somebody loves them.”

Councilman Wilson previously told WVUA 23 News that our community’s seniors are the epitome of greatness.

-kn