Seniors in Tuscaloosa, Tuscaloosa County recognized Monday

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Asher Redd

The Tuscaloosa Education Foundation threw a huge celebration where they recognized a handful of high school students ahead of their graduation later this month.

The event, at the Bryant Conference Center, recognized the top 10 seniors in each school within Tuscaloosa City Schools and the Tuscaloosa County School System.

“It’s just special,” said TCSS Superintendent Keri Johnson. “It’s something different and unique, and it’s an exciting way for the education foundation to tell them they’ve done a good job.”

There are nine high schools between the systems, meaning 90 students got a moment in the spotlight at the event.

Jaliya Scott, a senior at Paul W. Bryant High School, said it’s an honor to be recognized.

“I hope to be a leader and maybe help other kids my age going to college with their work,” Scott said.

Each student could invite their favorite teacher, and they were recognized, too.

Johnson said her appreciation for the Tuscaloosa Education Foundation is a two-way street.

“We’re excited and we’re thankful for the Education Foundation and for their recognition of our stellar students, and we always appreciate their support,” Johnson said. “We appreciate everyone who supports the Education Doundation.