Senior year is tough enough, but college decisions are looming

college application

For the Class 0f 2022, high school graduation is right around the corner. But if you or your child is planning on attending college, now’s a good time to reassess and ensure all your ducks are in a row for Fall 2022.

Scholarship Owl college readiness expert Jennifer Finetti said now’s the time for students to review all their offers and make the final decision.

“They need to choose which college they are going to attend, and they are going to want to weigh their finical aid offers and scholarship offers,” Finetti said. “If they got waitlisted or declined, this is also the time where they need to decide if they want to try and appeal and see if they can get into their dream school. There is a lot for students to do between now and May 1.”

It’s never too late to check for colleges and scholarships, brush up on financial literacy or make a backup plan.

“A lot of students feel like if they don’t have scholarships lined up by May 1 that maybe it’s too late, and that’s not true,” Finetti said. “I always recommend students apply for scholarships all year, but especially from May 1 and forward.”

This advice isn’t limited to high school seniors, Finetti said. Anyone who’s entering college for the first time can benefit.

You can learn more information about getting scholarships and college readiness at scholarshipowl.com.