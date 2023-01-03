Senator-elect Katie Britt to be sworn into office Tuesday

(Official U.S. Senate photo by Renee Bouchard)

United States Senator-elect Katie Boyd Britt (R-AL) will take her oath of office on the Senate floor shortly after the 118th Congress convenes at 11:00 a.m. CST on Tuesday, January 3. U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), as Alabama’s new senior senator, will escort Senator-elect Britt to the Vice President Kamala Harris’ office, who will administer the oath as the Senate’s presiding officer. Members of Senator-elect Britt’s family will witness the swearing-in from the Senate gallery.

“Taking the oath of office is incredibly humbling,” said U.S. Senator-elect Katie Britt. “As people across

America approach this time of year with a sense of renewal and optimism while undertaking New Year’s

resolutions, I want Alabamians to hear this commitment directly from me: I am firmly resolved to never

be outworked and to always make Alabama proud in the United States Senate. Being entrusted to serve

as Alabama’s U.S. Senator is a tremendous honor and responsibility. I am ready to hit the ground

running to fight for hardworking families in every corner of our great state and to preserve the American

dream for generations to come.”

-kn