Senate panel probes holiday meltdown at Southwest Airlines

southwest

The Associated Press

Congress is hearing about the December meltdown at Southwest Airlines.

A Southwest executive said Thursday the airline is upgrading software this week to better respond to disruptions such as winter storms.

The president of the pilots’ union at Southwest says Congress needs to hold the airline accountable, and give firm dates for how it will fix a crew-scheduling system that was overwhelmed in December.

Sen. Maria Cantwell, chair of the committee holding the hearing, says there will be other snowstorms, so we need to learn why Southwest’s operation collapsed and what needs to change so it doesn’t happen again.

Southwest canceled nearly 17,000 flights over the December holidays.

2/9/2023 4:42:26 PM (GMT -6:00)