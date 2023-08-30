Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell appears to freeze up again, this time at a Kentucky event

mitch mcconnell

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell appeared to briefly freeze up and was unable to answer a question from a reporter at an event in Kentucky on Wednesday.

He had a similar episode weeks ago in Washington. According to video from a local news station, the 81-year-old McConnell was asked whether he’d run for reelection in 2026.

The senator asked the reporter to repeat the question before trailing off and staring straight ahead for about 10 seconds. His office said afterward that McConnell was feeling “momentarily lightheaded” and would see a physician before his next event.

8/30/2023 3:24:41 PM (GMT -5:00)