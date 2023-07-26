Senate GOP leader McConnell briefly leaves news conference after freezing up mid-sentence

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, returns to his press conference after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones and became disoriented, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. McConnell went to his office for a few minutes and returned to finish speaking with reporters. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell briefly left his own press conference Wednesday after stopping his remarks mid-sentence and staring off into space for several seconds, appearing to be disoriented.

McConnell approached the podium for his weekly press conference and began speaking about the annual defense bill. He said the bill was proceeding with “good bipartisan cooperation.”

But he then appeared to lose his train of thought, trailing off. McConnell then stared vacantly for around 20 seconds before his colleagues in Republican leadership, who were standing behind him, grabbed his elbows and asked if he wanted to go back to his office.

7/26/2023 3:54:17 PM (GMT -5:00)