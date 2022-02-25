Senate approves budget, state worker raise

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – The Alabama Senate on Thursday approved a $2.7 billion general fund budget that includes a 4% pay raise for state employees.

Senators voted 29-1 for the spending plan. It now moves to the Alabama House of Representatives for further debate.

The proposed budget includes spending increases for mental health, state prisons and the state agency over pardons and paroles.

Sen. Greg Albritton said the spending increase, among other things, will fund the construction of three new mental health crisis centers in the state.

2/24/2022 4:41:47 PM (GMT -6:00)