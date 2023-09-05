Sen. McConnell’s health episodes show no evidence of stroke or seizure disorder, Capitol doctor says

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, returns to his press conference after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones and became disoriented, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. McConnell went to his office for a few minutes and returned to finish speaking with reporters. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The U.S. Capitol physician says 81-year-old Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell’s health episodes show no evidence of a stroke or seizure disorder.

McConnell’s office released the information Tuesday as he returned to work at the Capitol. Questions have mounted over the long-serving Republican leader’s health.

McConnell froze up last week during a press conference in Kentucky, the second such episode in a matter of weeks.

McConnell himself made only passing reference to his health in public remarks Tuesday, and answered no questions from the press.

The situation has fueled concern and intense speculation about McConnell’s ability to remain leader. The long-serving senator fell and hit his head at a dinner in Washington earlier this year, suffering a concussion.

