Selma man killed in ATV wreck Sunday

fatal crash

A man from Selma is dead after a single-vehicle crash involving an all-terrain vehicle on Sunday.

Antonio Martin, 33, was fatally injured when the ATV he was operating left the road, struck a fence and overturned. Martin, who was not wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The wreck happened around 6 a.m. on Roosevelt Avenue, about 4 miles east of Selma in Dallas County.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Highway Patrol Division Troopers are investigating the cause of the crash.