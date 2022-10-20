Seeing blue Halloween buckets? Here’s what they mean

By: WVUA 23 News Reporter Savannah Denton

Halloween is right around the corner and so is the tradition of trick-or-treating. But Halloween doesn’t look the same for everyone.

We are all pretty used to the normal Halloween night traditions when it comes to trick-or-treating. Kids ring the doorbell, say “trick-or-treat” and quickly receive some form of sugar-filled treat.

But among the ghouls and goblins crowding your doorstep for candy could be children with autism. You’d know this because they would likely be carrying blue buckets to haul all those tasty treats.

Trick-or-treating has been an annual thing for close to 100 years and recently a blue Halloween bucket has become an unofficial signifier for kids with autism and to spread autism awareness.

The idea came from parents of children diagnosed with autism to raise awareness that some children may be nonverbal and potentially overwhelmed by their surroundings.

Bailey Chambers, assistant director for Tuscaloosa Rise Center, said the blue bucket is a great way to raise awareness.

“It’s also good for other children to also be aware of everybody’s differences, all of our differences. I think we can teach inclusiveness even from an early age even through trick or treating,” said Chambers.

Being aware of what the blue trick-or-treat bucket symbolizes is a simple way you can make trick-or-treating safer and more inclusive for the 1 in 100 children diagnosed with autism.