Secretary of Labor highlights Shelton State at job fair Tuesday

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyle Hamrick

Alabama Secretary of Labor Fitzgerald Washington said choosing Shelton State Community College as the venue for his department’s job fair on Tuesday was easy.

He called the two-year college and his alma mater “a gem in West Alabama” for the variety of training programs available.

“I’m a Shelton State grad,” he said. “And once a buccaneer, always a buccaneer.”

Washington said the COVID-19 pandemic “really set our workforce back,” and the four-hour-long fair aimed to connect job seekers with employers.

He said he and his department wanted several companies represented to showcase the wide variety of skills job seekers offer and their opportunities.

For those who could not attend Tuesday’s job fair, Washington said his department offers “a plethora of different resources” to job seekers, from resume preparation to interview guidance.

“Those services are offered at no charge at our local career centers,” Washington said.

You can learn more about job-finding resources right here.