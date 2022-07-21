Secret Service: Mobile man faces charge for threatening president

crime, handcuffs

MOBILE, Ala. – Federal authorities say an Alabama man has been charged with making a threat against President Joe Biden in a call to the White House.

A criminal complaint filed by the U.S. Secret Service alleges that 37-year-old John Andrew Bazor Jr., of Mobile, called the White House switchboard on July 10 and made the threat.

WALA-TV reported prosecutors on Wednesday had asked a judge to order a psychiatric evaluation to determine whether Bazor is competent to stand trial.

Bazor’s attorney, Gordon Armstrong, said he supports that request.

The criminal complaint says Secret Service agents tracked Bazor to a Mobile motel on Monday.

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WALA-TV.)

7/20/2022 7:33:49 PM (GMT -5:00)