Secret Service attack dog: Biden’s dog racks up 10 incidents in four months

FILE - President Joe Biden's dog Commander looks out from the balcony during a pardoning ceremony for the national Thanksgiving turkeys at the White House in Washington, Nov. 21, 2022. Secret Service records show that President Joe Biden's dog Commander has bitten its officers stationed at the White House 10 times between October 2022 and January. At least one biting incident required a trip to the hospital for the injured officer. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – Secret Service records show that President Joe Biden’s dog Commander has bitten or attacked agency officers stationed at the White House 10 times between October 2022 and January.

At least one biting incident involving the German shepherd required a hospital visit.

A Biden family spokesperson says the White House is a uniquely stressful environment for pets and that the president and first lady are working to make the situation better for everyone.

A Secret Service spokesperson says the agency takes seriously the safety and wellbeing of its employees.

The conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch obtained the records from the Department of Homeland Security.

Read the full story on AP News right here.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

7/25/2023 1:11:58 PM (GMT -5:00)