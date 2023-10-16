Secret doors and liquors: Tuscaloosa now home to two speakeasy-inspired spots

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Joslyn Malave

Oops, the secret’s out. Did you really think we wouldn’t find out?

Two new speakeasy-inspired lounges have opened in Tuscaloosa, and you’ll have to keep a good eye out because these “hush hush” spots could be tough to find.

Cocktail Collection is located on University Boulevard in an unassuming location. That old-school Pepsi vending machine tucked into the side of a building next to SoCal Cantina? That’s the door to the second-story cocktail lounge.

And above Half-Shell Oyster House at the corner of University and Greensboro is Brown’s Corner, a speakeasy-inspired lounge featuring craft kitchen eats and specialty cocktails.

Brown’s Corner bartender Kelsey Walder said she loves the community the lounge has been attracting.

“My favorite thing is just the vibe when people come up here,” Walder said. “It feels like a speakeasy. It’s like a sense of community when everybody comes up here, sitting on a couch, around the table. They’re sitting with each other visiting. Everybody is always laughing, having a good time. They’re just genuinely happy.”

Details about each location are below: