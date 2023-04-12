Second storm shelter opens at Northside Park in Berry

By WVUA 23 News Student Reporter Gracie Fusco

Residents who live in or around Berry in Tuscaloosa County now have even more space to gather when storms are threatening their lives and homes.

On Tuesday, the Tuscaloosa County Park and Recreation Authority and Tuscaloosa County Commission hosted a grand opening ceremony for the second storm shelter located at Northside Park in Berry.

This new shelter doubles the amount of space available for area residents during the threat of severe weather, and it’s located right next to the first shelter that opened in 2016.

The Tuscaloosa County Commission, PARA and Samantha Volunteer Fire Department worked together on getting the newest shelter up and running.

“I think it gives people a peace of mind and comfort,” said District 1 Tuscaloosa County Commissioner Stan Acker. “I hope it does, and I hope they are never used. I hope people never have to use it, but it is here if they need it.”

The shelters are located between Walker Elementary School and Samantha Volunteer Fire Department Station 1, 12995 Northside Road in Berry.

Acker said the shelter was a necessity because Berry is a growing community. Together, both shelters can hold more than 100 people.

“It makes me feel a lot safer,” said resident Logan Sullivan. “I know if a tornado comes, I have a safe place to go.”