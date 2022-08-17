Second chance job fair happening Aug. 30

Looking for employment with a criminal history? West AlabamaWorks and the Tuscaloosa County District Attorney’s Office are teaming up to help.

The organizations are hosting a hiring event from 2 to 6 p.m. on Aug. 30 at the McDonald Hughes Center aimed at helping job-seekers with a criminal history find employers who want them.

“A good job is key to one’s dignity and self-worth,” said Tuscaloosa District Attorney Hays Webb. “Our whole community benefits when everyone has an opportunity to work and provide for themselves and their family. We are grateful for the relationships that make this possible.”

No experience is required to attend or apply for jobs, and some employers will be offering on-site interviews.

While the event is aimed at job seekers looking for a second chance, it’s open to anyone looking for work.

Companies or service providers interested in taking part in the event can fill out this form to participate: Company Registration August 30th