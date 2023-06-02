SEC schools agree to eight game conference schedule for 2024 season

Alabama takes the field against LSU at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, LA on Saturday, Nov 5, 2022.

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Alex Boothe

The Southeastern Conference will play an 8-game conference schedule in 2024, the first season with the addition of Texas and Oklahoma.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey says the league’s university presidents voted unanimously to keep the 8-game model in place, for at least one more year. Teams will be required to play one non-conference opponent from a Power-5 league.

What does Greg Sankey say to those who criticize the SEC for playing 8 league games? “Over time, nobody is shying away from anything. We just didn’t add another game during a period of transition.” — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) June 1, 2023

The significant change is not in the number of games, rather in the number of divisions. The SEC will eliminate divisions and send the top two teams in the 16-team standings to the SEC Championship in 2024.

The conversation on shifting the leagues schedule model, to remain at an 8-game schedule or adopt a 9-conference game schedule, will be a hot topic next summer and at that time will include new SEC members Texas and Oklahoma in the vote.

The SEC will release its 2024 conference schedule on June 14th in a special primetime show broadcast on the SEC Network.