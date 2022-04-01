SEC rivals collide for weekend softball showdown

3/6/22 WSB Alabama vs Miami (OH) 2 Alabama softball player Montana Fouts (14) Photo by Kent Gidley Alabama softball, Montana Fouts

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Jeremy Bryant

Alabama and Georgia softball will begin their three-day trilogy Saturday with a lot at stake for both teams entering the heated matchup.

It’s no secret that the Georgia Bulldogs have carried themselves over the last few months as royalty among sports, especially when it comes to playing the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Bulldogs won the football National Championship over Alabama in early January, and proceeded to defeat the Tide in an upset win in men’s basketball a few weeks later.

This softball matchup may mean a little more to the people surrounding the game as Alabama looks to change the narrative between the two schools.

Alabama head coach Patrick Murphy should not have much fear in facing the squad his team has beaten for the last eight meetings, and outscored in the last three matchups, 23-7.

Both teams are ranked inside Top-25 with Alabama being as dominate as ever, slotted in at No. 4 and enjoying a five-game win streak.

Their No. 18 ranking may not show it, but Georgia has been just as successful this season, and may have been regarded higher if not for the rout they took to Texas A&M to end their 7-game win streak.

The Tide will have their work cut out them facing a team that has some excellent hitters at their disposal; the Bulldogs are third in the nation in batting average and scoring.

The Bulldogs should also be worried about having to once again face one of college softball’s biggest weapons. Two-time All-American Montana Fouts is coming in well rested and primed for a big game after sitting out against Alabama State.

The last time Fouts hit the pitcher’s mound, the softball world witnessed her lash out 16 strikeouts against South Carolina. The bulldogs are going to need to need their put together one of their best performances to put the former pitcher of the year on high alert.

The first matchup between the two rivals will begin at Rhoads Stadium on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. The game will also be televised on ESPN2.