SEC has most players selected in 2023 NBA Draft

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

The SEC has built a reputation as the most talented league in college sports. Athletes and teams seem to always overpower every other conference, no matter the sport.

On Thursday night at the NBA Draft, the SEC led all college conferences with saw 10 players drafted. The conference with the next most players drafted was the Big 10 with eight draftees.

The Charlotte Hornets selected the draft’s first college player, Alabama’s Brandon Miller, with the second pick. The next few picks came from the G League ranks before Anthony Black out of Arkansas went to the Orlando Magic. Kentucky’s Cason Wallace rounded out the top 10 picks, going to the Dallas Mavericks. That’s three top 10 picks for the SEC.

Alabama forward Noah Clowney went to the Brooklyn Nets with the No. 21 pick of the draft. Nick Smith Jr. from Arkansas joined Miller in Charlotte after being drafted at No. 27. The first round ended with the LA Clippers drafting Missouri’s Kobe Brown at No. 30.

Tennessee’s Julian Phillips went to the Boston Celtics in the second round (No. 35). The Razorbacks saw its third player get drafted when the Sacramento Kings selected Jordan Walsh with the No. 38 pick. Memphis selected Gregory Jackson II out of South Carolina at No. 45. The draft concluded with the Milwaukee Bucks picking Kentucky’s Chris Livingston.