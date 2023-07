SEC Football Media Days 2023 Preview

sec media days

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

SEC football coaches and players will meet with media members in Nashville, Tenn., starting July 17 ahead of the 2023 football season. The four-day event provides more insight into each team’s strengths, weaknesses, and goals for the upcoming season.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban will accompany offensive lineman J.C. Latham, cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry, and linebacker Dallas Turner. They will speak to the media on Wednesday, July 19 at 9 a.m. CT.

In-state rival Auburn addresses the media on Tuesday. It will be new head coach Hugh Freeze’s first time at SEC Media Days at the helm of the Auburn football program. Tight end Luke Deal, linebacker Elijah McAllister, and offensive lineman Kameron Stutts will join their head coach in Nashville.

Former American Christian Academy standout Kamari Lassiter will be at the SEC Media Days representing Georgia. Head coach Kirby Smart, tight end Brock Bowers, and offensive lineman Sedrick Van Pran join Lassiter for the Bulldogs on Tuesday.

Here’s the full lineup of SEC Media Days attendees:

Monday, July 17

LSU

Head Coach: Brian Kelly

Jayden Daniels, QB

Josh Williams, RB

Mekhi Wingo, DL

Texas A&M

Head Coach: Jimbo Fisher

Fadil Diggs, DL

McKinnley Jackson, DL

Ainias Smith, WR

Missouri

Head Coach: Eliah Drinkwitz

Kris Abrams-Draine, CB

Javon Foster, OL

Darius Robinson, DL

Tuesday, July 18

Vanderbilt

Head Coach: Clark Lea

Ethan Barr, LB

Jaylen Mahoney, DB

Will Sheppard, WR

Georgia

Head Coach: Kirby Smart

Brock Bowers, TE

Kamari Lassiter, DB

Sedrick Van Pran, OL

Auburn

Head Coach: Hugh Freeze

Luke Deal, TE

Elijah McAlister, LB

Kameron Stutts, OL

Mississippi State

Head Coach: Zach Arnett

Jaden Crumedy, DT

Jo’quavius Marks, RB

Will Rogers, QB

Wednesday, July 19

Alabama

Head Coach: Nick Saban

J.C. Latham, OL

Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB

Dallas Turner, LB

Arkansas

Head Coach: Sam Pittman

Landon Jackson, DL

K.J. Jefferson, QB

Raheim Sanders, RB

Florida

Head Coach: Billy Napier

Kingsly Eguakun, OL

Jason Marshall Jr., CB

Ricky Pearsall, WR

Kentucky

Head Coach: Mark Stoops

Eli Cox, OL

Octavius Oxendine, DL

J.J. Weaver, OLB

Thursday, July 20

Ole Miss

Head Coach: Lane Kiffin

Cedric Johnson, DE

Quinshon Judkins, RB

Deantre Prince, CB

South Carolina

Head Coach: Shane Beamer

Tonka Hemingway, DT

Kai Kroeger, P

Spencer Rattler, QB

Tennessee

Head Coach: Josh Heupel

Joe Milton III, QB

Omari Thomas, DL

Jacob Warren, TE