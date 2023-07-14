SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey receives contract extension

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey will remain his position through at least 2028.

Sankey and the SEC announced a contract extension on Thursday. He’s in his ninth year as the commissioner after having taken over for previous commissioner, Mike Slive in 2015.

“During a time of great change in college athletics, Greg Sankey has been a positive force for advancing the SEC and a thought-leader across the national landscape,” said Dr. Stuart Bell, University of Alabama President and President of the SEC. “The presidents, chancellors, and athletic directors of our institutions hold him in great regard- respect which he has earned through his years of excellent service. I appreciate his proactive and collaborative approach to leadership and look forward to working with him for many years to come.”

Some of Sankey’s notable contributions include finalizing a 10-year agreement with Walt Disney which gives ABC and ESPN exclusive broadcast rights for SEC football and basketball games beginning in 2025, adding the University of Texas and University of Oklahoma to the conference, and helping expand the College Football Playoff from four to 12 teams.

Under his leadership, SEC schools have won a total of 48 national titles since Sankey became commissioner. In the past athletic year alone, SEC teams totaled eight national championships and had the most schools in the Top 25 among all conferences in the Learfield IMG Directors’ Cup all-sports standings.