Sebo Sanders being honored Sunday at Christ Baptist Church event

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Tony Cortes

Tuscaloosa Police Department Deputy Chief Sebo Sanders is being honored at Christ Baptist Church of Tuscaloosa on Sunday, Sept. 17, from noon to 1 p.m.

The event will highlight Sanders’ commitment to community service and his work with churches, nonprofits and other organizations.

Event organizer Ransey O’Daniel said it’s important to recognize community leaders like Sanders.

“We feel that he’s a great role model because he’s there, he’s present, and he cares,” O’Daniel said.

If you’re interested in hearing more from Sanders, O’Daniel spoke with him in an interview posted to Facebook earlier this week below:

Sanders is the first honoree for the church’s Law Enforcement Appreciation Service, which O’Daniel said will be happening again next year. The event’s goal is spotlighting a member of law enforcement who exhibits outstanding community service.

Sunday’s event features a cookout for participants, and everyone is welcome, O’Daniel said.