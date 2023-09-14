Seasonal Temperatures Some Rain Possible Ahead… Thursday PM Forecast Update

Good Thursday afternoon! Some areas received a few showers this morning and early afternoon, but other locations missed out on the rain. The risk of a passing shower will continue into tonight, but heavy rain is not expected. Temperatures will gradually fall into the 60s overnight.

Another surface front will approach the area over the weekend, which will allow for another rain chance. A few scattered showers will be possible on Friday, as temperatures warm into the middle or upper 80s. The best chance of showers and storms will arrive on Saturday, but widespread rain is unlikely. The risk of rain on Saturday is at 50%.

Less humid and nice conditions can be expected late in the weekend and early next week.

