Search is on for man wanted in Hale County theft, Mississippi murder charges

West Alabama authorities are searching for a Mississippi man suspected of vehicular theft in Hale County on Thursday and wanted on murder charges in Mississippi.

The Hale County Sheriff’s Office and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation are issuing an advisory to the public regarding Edward Leon Bush Jr., 22, of Greenwood, Mississippi.

Bush is a Black male who is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. He was last seen wearing dark pants and a white T-shirt near the intersection of U.S. Highway 80 and Dallas County Route 45 in Dallas County.

Bush is believed to be armed and dangerous.

If you see him, do not approach. Instead, contact ALEA’s Tuscaloosa Highway Patrol Post at 205-553-5531.