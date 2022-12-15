Search continues for person(s) who made threat to Hillcrest High School

WVUA 23 News continues to cover the threat made to Hillcrest High School Tuesday. We now know the threat to the school was called in to the Tuscaloosa Police Department just before 10:00 AM. After an extensive search and investigation, officers found the threat was a hoax.

Although an investigation is still underway, Tuscaloosa County Sheriff Ron Abernathy said it appears the call was placed by someone out of state, to multiple schools in multiple locations across the state.

“Our investigators have made a lot of headway as far tracking the location of phone. We brought in additional resources from federal agencies to assist us because this could go well beyond not the state jurisdiction. We hope to find out more information as the investigation continues.”

On Tuesday, Dr. Keri Johnson the Superintendent of the Tuscaloosa County School System posted a letter on its website.

It states, “Any threat made to the safety of our schools will be met with a swift and serious response. We are thankful to the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, Tuscaloosa Police Department, and all first responders who quickly arrived at Hillcrest High School to secure the school and protect our students, faculty, and staff. We are thankful to the Hillcrest High students, faculty, and staff, who immediately implemented lockdown procedures.”

Local law enforcement are consulting with the FBI on this investigation. In an emergency situation, TCSS communicates directly with families, faculty, and staff, through automated phone calls and text messages.

