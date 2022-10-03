Schoolyard Roots, local restaurants partnering for fundraiser

By WVUA23 Student Reporter Emily Benito

TUSCALOOSA – Schoolyard Roots is sponsoring a movable feast by partnering with local restaurants to serve Schoolyard Roots Specials in support of students learning about gardening.

Schoolyard Roots Executive Director Nicole Gelb Dugat said this fundraiser is all about ensuring children know how their food is made.

“Everyone comes together to make this possible and we have amazing sponsors and local businesses that also make it possible. Everyone coming together to celebrate local food and food education is a really beautiful thing. It’s a beautiful community event,” said Dugat.

The restaurants offering full entrees for this event include Chuck’s Fish and Southern Ale House. A few restaurants serving small plates and prepared foods are River Restaurant, Five Bar, DOMO Local Market and Turbo Coffee.

It’s not just food being served to support this community organization. There are also places serving drinks including Monarch Espresso Bar, Druid City Brewing Co., Alcove International Tavern and Black Warrior Brewing Co.

The fundraiser is also offering a virtual silent auction, a plant pull and a market table that can all be accessed through the Schoolyard Roots event page.

Schoolyard Roots partners with 11 elementary schools in the Tuscaloosa area to help bring students hands-on experiences with gardening through the program’s Gardens 2 Schools.

“Hands down my favorite thing is when students get to come into the garden and be super excited about what they’re discovering,” Dugat said. “They get to ask lots of questions and get excited about seeing butterflies and bees and seeing their seeds grow. Just hearing students exclaim that excitement is the best part of what we do”