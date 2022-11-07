Schoolyard Roots gets $10,000 grant from area grocery company

A well-known grocery store chain has awarded a grant to a local nonprofit that helps students discover their favorite fruits and vegetables.

Schoolyard Roots has been awarded a grant from Southeastern Grocers, which is the parent company of Winn-Dixie.

The organization provides hands-on learning and garden education to more than 4,200 students in the Tuscaloosa city and county school systems.

The agency’s development coordinator said they will use the $10,000 grant for materials and classes.

Schoolyard Roots was one of 30 recipients of the grant named for Alabama resident Romay Davis.

Davis recently celebrated her 103rd birthday and is a long-time employee of Winn-Dixie.