School librarians encouraged to apply for Book Bonanza program

School librarians working in Alabama’s Black Belt region are being encouraged to apply for the University of Alabama School of Library and Information Studies’ Book Bonanza for the Black Belt (and Beyond) program.

At least five public school libraries in the area will be awarded brand new books, along with two school libraries in an economically deprived area of the state.

Librarians can learn more about the application process and apply right here. The application deadline is Feb. 28.

At least seven school libraries will be selected by March 10, and each of those will receive more than $3,000 worth of new children’s or young adult books.

The SLIS Book Bonanza for the Black Belt (and Beyond) is an annual program that provides free books to school libraries in the Black Belt region each academic year. In 2020, SLIS donated more than $23,000 in free books to schools in Alabama.