Scattered Showers and Storms Possible Through Wednesday… Monday Evening Forecast Update

Good Monday evening! Our local weather has been hot today, but scattered to numerous showers and storms have cooled many areas off this evening. We can expect a few scattered showers and storms overnight, but generally storms will fade after midnight.

Tuesday and Wednesday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine. There may be a few scattered showers and storms, but a widespread all day rain is unlikely. Temperatures will top out between 87 and 91 both afternoons. Wednesday will become a bit breezy as Hurricane Idalia passes to our southeast. There will be no major impacts for central Alabama.

Dry air will take over on Thursday. We will start the morning in the middle 60s, then rise into the upper 80s during the afternoon.

A weak disturbance will bring a few isolated showers and storms on Friday and Saturday, but most areas will likely remain dry.

Here’s the 10pm update on Tropical Storm Idalia from the National Hurricane Center…

KEY MESSAGES: 1. There is a danger of life-threatening storm surge inundation along portions of the Florida Gulf Coast where a Storm Surge Warning is in effect, including Tampa Bay and the Big Bend region of Florida. Inundation of 8 to 12 feet above ground level is expected somewhere between Chassahowitzka and Aucilla River. Residents in these areas should follow any advice given by local officials. 2. Hurricane conditions are expected within portions of the Hurricane Warning area along the Florida Gulf Coast, with the potential for destructive winds where the core of Idalia moves onshore. Strong winds will also spread inland across portions of northern Florida near the track of the center of Idalia. 3. Heavy rainfall from Tropical Storm Idalia is expected across portions of western Cuba and may produce areas of flash and urban flooding as well as landslides. Areas of flash and urban flooding, some of which may be locally significant, are expected across portions of the west coast of Florida, the Florida Panhandle, and southern Georgia Tuesday into Wednesday, spreading into portions of the eastern Carolinas Wednesday into Thursday.

Join us on WVUA23 weekdays at 5, 6 and 10:00 P.M. for the very latest on your news, weather and sports.

Richard Scott

WVUA Chief Meteorologist

rscott@wvua23.com

Twitter: RichardWVUA23

Facebook: WVUA23RichardScott

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/RichardScottWeather