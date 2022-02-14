Sawyerville family’s home in tatters after EF2 tornado

By WVUA 23 News Reporter A’Leeyah Ponder

About 4 miles from Sawyerville’s storm shelter is Mason Bend Road, where an EF2 tornado dispensed damage and destruction the afternoon of Feb. 3.

Like many, the Fields family got caught unaware. They told WVUA 23 they didn’t know the storm was fast approaching. By the time they did, it was too late to escape the storm’s wrath.

“I left early because I wasn’t expecting a tornado to hit here,” said Susie Fields, who lives on the family-owned plot of land. “I wasn’t expecting any of that.”

The family is still in disbelief in the wake of the catastrophe. And thankful they still have their lives.

“My sister, she was getting ready to get in her car to pick up my other sister when the tornado picked her car up while she was inside,” said Susie Fields.

The car suffered two flat tires, but Sallie Fields survived thanks to her prayers, she said.

“I called Jesus’ name four times. I just said ‘Jesus, Jesus, Jesus, Jesus.’ The last time I called Jesus, everything, it was over,” Sallie Fields said.

Now, they won’t be taking any chances. When they build back again, this time they’ll have a storm shelter on-site.

If you or someone you know is in need of help and resources to recover from the Feb. 3 tornado, you can visit the Sawyerville Volunteer Fire Department, located at 16760 Alabama Highway 14 in Sawyerville. They’re distributing cleaning products, hygiene products, water and other necessities to anyone affected by the tornado.