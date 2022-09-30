Sawyerville church continues rebuilding after February tornado

Last February, the Bread of Life Ministry Worship Center in Sawyerville was wiped out by a tornado that also destroyed homes and claimed lives.

Thursday, we met with Bishop Dennis McCarter of the Miracle House of Prayer and Pastor Mercy Pickens, who leads the Bread of Life Ministry.

They’re making big plans for this weekend.

“On Saturday we’re going to begin the work,” McCarter said. “We’re going to start working. We’re going to have the groundbreaking ceremony and we need donations to help us finish. Once we get started, we want to finish, at least get it blacked in by the time it gets cold that we can work on the inside.”

McCarter didn’t hesitate to get involved with helping Pastor Pickens and her congregation rebuild.

After all, he said, it’s what he’s called to do.

“And the Lord put on my heart that “I called you to be a pastor to help others.” So God put that on my heart to be a blessing to this ministry to come and see what we can do to erect her a new building and this is what we’re going to do.”

A big day is planned for this Saturday.

A groundbreaking and dedication service will be held at the church site on Alabama highway 14 in Sawyerville.

Some lumber has been donated, but much more is needed.

Pastor Pickens is asking for your prayers and consideration to help rebuild her church. She is thankful for Bishop Mccarter’s leadership.

“Amen, we can’t say enough about Bishop,” Pickens said. “Amen coming out to help us. Amen stepping up to help us. Amen, We loved Bishop even before he did anything. He’s a part of our family and we love our Bishop. We appreciate the effort that he has put forth.”

Everyone is invited to the church site at 2:00 this coming Saturday afternoon.

You can make cash donations by reaching out to Pastor Pickens or Bishop Mccarter. It’s an effort by folks who simply care for each other.

“Love is more than just saying I love you,” McCarter said. “It is a work; it is a commitment to other people’s needs. And I think if we do that, we can complete the mission that God gave us to complete.”

The church is still taking donations, which can be made out to bread of life ministries.

Of course, everyone is invited to the groundbreaking Saturday at 2:00. The church is on Alabama Highway 14 in Sawyerville.

