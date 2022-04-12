Saturday shooting update: Investigators still searching for suspects

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Aajene Robinson

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is searching for suspects after one man was shot to death and two other people were injured in a shooting Saturday evening in West Tuscaloosa.

It happened just before 10 p.m. in the 3500 block of 21st Street.

This shooting marks the ninth homicide in Tuscaloosa County since Jan. 1. Last year, there were 22 homicides in Tuscaloosa County, meaning the county is on track to meet or exceed those numbers.

Charlie Lee Thomas, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene, while those who were injured were taken to DCH Regional Medical Center.

Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit Capt. Jack Kennedy said the victims were minding their own business when the shooting happened.

“We’ve not established any reason at this point to believe they initiated, escalated or anything of that matter,” Kennedy said. “There were multiple rounds fired only from the assailant or assailants. Multiple persons were struck, and it happened in a matter of seconds.”

Tuscaloosa Police Chief Brent Blankley said people used to fight with their fists. Now? They just shoot at each other.

“Until, as a culture and a community, we change, I don’t know if this is going to go away,” Blankley said. “We need parents to step up.”

Blankley said parents should search their children’s belongings and confiscate anything that could be used for violence.

“Go search their cars, search their rooms, find these guns and call us,” Blankley said. “We will talk to them. If anyone has any information on these murders we want to know, even if you think it’s something that isn’t important. Say you just saw something, and you don’t know if it had something to do with it. That may blow the case wide open for us.”

The Violent Crimes Unit is looking for witnesses or anyone who may have information on the shooting. If you have any information, you can call VCU at 205-464-8690 or the Tuscaloosa Police Department at 205-349-2121.