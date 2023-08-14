Saturday crash in Hale County kills man from Winfield, injures others

fatal crash

A man from Winfield was killed and several others were injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in Hale County.

The wreck happened on U.S. Highway 80 near the 42-mile marker, about 5 miles east of Demopolis in Hale County.

James S. Lynn, 66, was fatally injured when the sedan he was driving was struck by a car driven by a 23-year-old from Demopolis.

Lynn was pronounced dead at the scene, while the 23-year-old driver and a 3-year-old passenger in the same vehicle were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Cheryl T. Lynn, 63, also of Winfield, who was a passenger in Lynn’s vehicle, was also taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the cause of the crash.