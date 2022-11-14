Saraland puts up offensive explosion in momentous win over Hillcrest

By WVUA 23 Student Sports Reporter Jeremy Bryant

Saraland High School and Hillcrest High School lived up the hype with plenty of fireworks in the air with both offenses scoring at high rates. And a couple notable names in the crowd including famous Tik Tok star AJ Greene.

Saraland got out to fast start as they scored on the first play from scrimmage as Karle Lacey Jr launched a ball to 2024 Alabama Crimson Tide commit Ryan Williams who had a massive offensive display. On their next drive the Spartans seemed to stall out and settle for three points, but they fooled everyone when the kicker took the snap and sped off running and scored on a fake field goal to excite the stadium into a frenzy and go up 14-0.

Hillcrest would crawl back with the return of running back Ja’Marian Johnson as he made his presence known and punched it in the end zone at the goal to cut into the deficit. Williams would continue to surge. He threw more touchdowns as the Spartans seemed to go on cruise control to end the half. The second half would be no different for him as he glided into two more touchdowns to end his night with six total scores.

The Patriots gave it their best shot and put up a fight even after losing their star quarterback Ethan Crawford however, the Spartans were just too much to handle with a stadium full of fans that continued to burst with each scoring touchdown. The Spartans locked up their place in the next round with a 56-31 win over the Patriots and end their undefeated season.