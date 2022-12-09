Santa visit brings joy to a frosty Alaska Inupiaq village

The Associated Press

NUIQSUT, Alaska (AP) – Santa and Mrs. Claus left Rudolph at home to catch a ride recently on an Alaska Air National Guard cargo plane to visit the Inupiac village of Nuiqsut, about 30 miles south of the Arctic Ocean.

The visit in late November was part of the Operation Santa Claus outreach program, in which the guard tries to bring Christmas gifts to a few Alaska Native villages each year.

The plane carried the important guests, but also more than 1,400 pounds of gifts for about 160 students at the town’s school.

The program dates back to 1956 and for some villages hit by adversity, it brings them Christmas itself.

12/9/2022 8:48:16 AM (GMT -6:00)